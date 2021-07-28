Vaibhav Tatwawadi-Pooja Sawant in Jayant Pawar’s ‘Bhetali Ti Punha 2’

Adv.

Hindi and Marathi actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi is all set to feature in the sequel to his 2017 Marathi rom-com “Bhetali Tu Punha”. The sequel brings back the lead pair of Vaibhav and Pooja Sawant.

Talking about the sequel, Vaibhav said: “I am super happy that we decided to do the sequel to the film. I am looking forward to shooting with Pooja Sawant and director Jayant Pawar.

“The shoot will start in January 2022. The film will delve into a travel love story with its USP being the endearing characters and relatable content.”

The 2017 film “Bhetali Tu Punha” revolved around two strangers who cross each other’s paths while travelling on a train, unaware of what fate has in store for them.

Celebrating four years of the film’s release date, Vaibhav posted on Instagram on Wednesday: “I want to thank you guys for the overwhelming love you gave to these two characters Alok and Ashwini. This film will always remain very special to me and I don’t remember a single day when I didn’t listen to the songs of this movie. Today as the film completes 4 years, I take this opportunity to announce the sequel ‘Bhetali Ti Punha 2’. We need your blessings and support. Shooting starts early next year.”

On the work front, Vaibhav was last seen in “Tribhanga”, which released on Netflix in January this year.