Aishwarya Majumdar-Divya Kumar’s melodious song ‘Vhalo Laage’

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Vani Music, which has been working on a love song for the past two years, released a poster of the song ‘Vhalo Laage’ on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. This melodious song is a duet sung by Aishwarya Majumdar and Divya Kumar, Shraddha Dangar and Bhavin Bhanushali will be seen in the incarnation of Radha Krishna. Vani Music has worked hard behind this song. ‘Vhalo Laage’ lyrics and concept of the song are penned by Sandipa Theshiya. Music plays a major role in making any song beautiful and the music of this song is composed by Smit Desai. The song is directed by Ankit Sakhiya and choreographed by Kunal Odedra.

Vani Music, which released the poster of the love song on Valentine’s Day, will soon release the love song ‘Vhalo Laage’ on their YouTube channel Vani Music. The love of Krishna and Radha is immortal and you will see the feelings of that love in this beautiful song. Shraddha Dangar will be seen acting admirably in the form of Radha in a very loving form as well as Bhavin Bhanushali in the form of Krishna. Valentine’s Day is a day to express love, feelings and emotions and on this day Vani Music has released a small glimpse of the beloved song ‘Vhalo Laage’.

Vani Music, which brought the love song, has posted many new songs on their YouTube channel and now a new love song ‘Vhalo Laage’ is coming soon. The song will present you the love of Krishna and Radha in a very beautiful way.