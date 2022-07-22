Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tests negative for Covid, heads to Chennai for film promotion

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who had isolated herself after contracting Covid infection, on Friday announced that she has tested negative.

The actress, who is also the daughter of well-known actor Sarathkumar, posted a video on Twitter in which she was seen travelling in a car. She said: “Hello everyone, as you can see I am finally out. Tested negative. Thank you all so much for your support, love, wishes and the concern.”

“Didn’t expect it. Thank you so much. But still, nevertheless, please be safe. Mask up. Corona is still very much all around and some of us can handle it. Some of us won’t be able to and it deals a lot of trauma and stress for everybody.”

“Obviously quarantining yourself isn’t so much fun. As you can see, I went a little bit cuckoo. But thank you for all your messages and love, it really got me through my Covid time. “I’m off to Chennai to promote my film, ‘Poikal Kuthirai’. See you in theatres soon and thanks.”

Last Sunday, actress Varalaxmi had announced that she had tested positive. She had then said: “Covid Positive…in spite of all precautions. Actors please start insisting on masking up the entire crew because we as actors can’t wear masks. Those who have met me or been in contact with me please watch out for symptoms and get checked. Please be careful and mask up. Covid is still here.”