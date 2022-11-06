'Varisu' track 'Ranjithame' garners 15 mn views in less than a day

‘Ranjithame’, the first single from director Vamshi Paidipally’s bilingual film ‘Varisu’, featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has taken the Internet by storm, garnering a whopping 15 million views in less than 19 hours of being released on YouTube.

On Saturday evening, the makers of the film chose to release the first single from the film. Right from the minute it was released, the number became a rage, garnering a million views within just half an hour of being released.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has danced to the number along with Tamil star Vijay, took to pen her thoughts about the peppy song on Twitter.

She wrote, “Song shoots are never easy but when you have a song like this, a co-star like this, a team like this and dancers like these… wohoo.. it’s worth all the pain. So exciting this is! Now the song is yours. Have fun you guys!”

Master of melody S Thaman has scored the music for this foot-tapping number that is high on energy. Vijay himself has sung the song alongside M M Manasi and Vivek has penned the lyrics for this number that is setting the dance floor on fire.

The Telugu version of the song is likely to be released soon.

Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film, which is scheduled to hit screens for Pongal next year, will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha among others.