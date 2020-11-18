Advtg.
Regional News

Varun Konidela draws inspiration from Green Day song

By Glamsham Editorial
Varun Konidela draws inspiration from Green Day song 1
Advtg.

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela drew inspiration from the American rock band Green Day for his latest post on social media.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture dressed in a perfectly fitted suit.

For the caption he quoted a few lines from the song “Boulevard of broken dreams”, he wrote: “I walk this empty street On the boulevard of broken dreams Where the city sleeps And I’m the only one, and I walk alone #greenday.”

Advtg.

The Telugu star will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively called #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Varun has worked in hits like “Tholiprema”, “Fidaa” and “F2”.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article'Mookuthi Amman' actor-director RJ Balaji: Comedy is tough
Next articleAsees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations

Related Articles

News

Varun Konidela’s Instagram family grows to two million

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela now has a fan following of two million on Instagram. Varun shared a video...
Read more
News

Telugu star Allu Sirish gears up to shoot in a few weeks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Telugu star Allu Sirish is all set to return to shooting in a few weeks. Sirish shared a boomerang...
Read more
News

Allu Sirish: People have stigma endorsing something Indian made

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Aug 16 (IANS) Telugu actor Allu Sirish says there is a lot of stigma associated with the idea of endorsing Made In India...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Varun Konidela draws inspiration from Green Day song 2

Rakul Preet Singh in Big B-Ajay Devgn starrer 'Mayday'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is...
Varun Konidela draws inspiration from Green Day song 3

Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut

Varun Konidela draws inspiration from Green Day song 4

Sikandar Kher says he needs work

Varun Konidela draws inspiration from Green Day song 5

AR Rahman's new composition talks of need to conserve water

Varun Konidela draws inspiration from Green Day song 6

Raj and DK resolve dispute over 'Stree' with Dinesh Vijan

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his ‘Kapil 11’ team

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks