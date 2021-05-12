Adv.
Telugu star Varun Konidela urges everyone to stay home

Telugu star Varun Konidela posted on Instagram on Wednesday urging everyone to stay at home.

By Glamsham Bureau
“Need of the hour is to stay at home. #stayhomestaysafe,” Varun wrote alongside the image.

Varun’s post comes in context of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 across the country and lockdown in Telangana, which starts tomorrow.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively called #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Varun will also be seen in the sequel of the comedy “F2: Fun And Frustration”. The film is titled “F3”.

