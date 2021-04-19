Varun Konidela’s selfie is about his Monday mood

Adv.

Telugu star Varun Konidela expressed his Monday mood to fans with a selfie on social media. The actor posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen posing in basketball shorts and a vest. It seems he is seen sitting at the balcony.

“Hello Monday!” Varun wrote as caption.

Varun has worked in hits like “Tholiprema”, “Fidaa” and “F2”.

The actor will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively called #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Varun will also be seen in the sequel of the comedy “F2: Fun And Frustration”. The film is titled “F3”.