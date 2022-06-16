'Veetla Vishesham' will be a wholesome family entertainer: RJ Balaji

- Advertisement -

‘Veetla Vishesham’, the Tamil remake of the Hindi superhit film ‘Badhaai Ho’, will be more an adaptation than a remake of the original, one of its directors RJ Balaji, who has also acted in the film, has said.

Balaji, who has not only acted in the film but has also directed the film along with N J Saravanan, says, “‘Badhaai Ho’ is acclaimed as one of the biggest blockbusters in the Hindi industry. It evoked an immense response among audiences from all walks of life for its entertaining aspects. When we started working on its remake, we were keen about not remaking it, but going for an adaptation to savour the tastes of our regional audiences.

“I am glad that the entire team of Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor sir, and Raahul of Romeo Pictures are extremely happy with the way ‘Veetla Vishesham’ has shaped up. Recently, Zee studios team members watched the movie in Mumbai and it was emotionally gleeful to hear their applause through the phone.

“NJ Saravanan has been a strong pillar of this project. He has co-directed the movie and his involvement has improvised the output of the movie. Sathyaraj sir, Urvashi mam, Aparna Balamurali, and everyone in the star cast are the soul of this film. They have livened the entire movie with their stellar performances.”

Speaking about the film’s release, RJ Balaji says, “Since ‘Veetla Vishesham’ is a family entertainer, we wanted to release it after the twelfth standard public exams and other academic exams. Veetla Vishesham will be a wholesome family entertainer loaded with moments of joy and emotions.”

Apart from RJ Balaji, the film also features Sathyaraj, Urvashi, Aparna Balamurali, KPAC Lalitha, Pavithra Lokesh and Visvesh.

Cinematography is by Karthik Muthukumar and music for the film is by Girishh Gopalakrishnan.