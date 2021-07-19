2 different looks for Venkatesh Daggubati in ‘Narappa’!

Adv.

While fans highly anticipate the release of Amazon Prime Video’s, Telugu action-drama, Narappa on the digital screens, there is an exciting update for them. The film is all set to feature superstar, Venkatesh Daggubati in two different looks.

Producer D. Suresh Babu shares, “If you see, Venky (Venkatesh Daggubati) has two looks – a bearded one and one without beard. Our idea was to finish portions with the bearded get-up first and come back.”

He adds, “We waited through the first wave, and when normalcy was restored, we first shot portions where he had his beard. We took a break, and then started the parts where he didn’t have a beard. While we were closing up, the second wave was starting and we had bits and pieces to do, so with great caution we had to work on that.”

The films that follows a riveting tale of Narappa and his family and the unseen struggles of a farmer played by the superstar. The layered story is a mega-life story built over the years and Venkatesh has done every bit on his part to follow the journey of this character with his physical and mental detailing appropriate for the ages of the storyline.

Major detailing beyond just physical preps by Venakatesh comes as an exciting update for his fans who will get to see him in two very different avatars.

The film is jointly produced by Suresh Babu & Kalaippuli S. Thanu, directed by Srikanth Addala, and stars superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in the lead alongside Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala in the pivotal roles.

Narappa is all set to hit the digital screens on the 20th of July across India and 240 territories and countries worldwide.