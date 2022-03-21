Venkatesh, Siva Karthikeyan to join hands for next film

- Advertisement -

Venkatesh Daggubati, who awaits the release of his upcoming movie ‘F3’, will soon join hands with ‘Jathi Rathnalu’ director K.V. Anudeep.

Anudeep, who got instant fame with the Naveen Polishetty-starrer will wield the megaphone for the ‘Koolie-No 1’ actor.

Touted to be a comedy entertainer, Anudeep’s directorial will also launch famous Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan in Telugu.

This upcoming project is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, which will be bankrolled by Venkatesh’s brother Suresh Babu under his SP Productions.

The other details regarding this are still kept under the wraps, but close sources suggest that the movie will have an official launch at a muhurat event, which will be held soon.

Venkatesh, on the other hand, is busy shooting under Anil Ravipudi’s direction for ‘F3’, which is a sequel to his most popular comedy-drama ‘F2’.