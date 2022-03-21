- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Venkatesh, Siva Karthikeyan to join hands for next film

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Venkatesh Daggubati, who awaits the release of his upcoming movie ‘F3’, will soon join hands with ‘Jathi Rathnalu’ director K.V. Anudeep.

Anudeep, who got instant fame with the Naveen Polishetty-starrer will wield the megaphone for the ‘Koolie-No 1’ actor.

- Advertisement -

Touted to be a comedy entertainer, Anudeep’s directorial will also launch famous Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan in Telugu.

This upcoming project is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, which will be bankrolled by Venkatesh’s brother Suresh Babu under his SP Productions.

- Advertisement -

The other details regarding this are still kept under the wraps, but close sources suggest that the movie will have an official launch at a muhurat event, which will be held soon.

Venkatesh, on the other hand, is busy shooting under Anil Ravipudi’s direction for ‘F3’, which is a sequel to his most popular comedy-drama ‘F2’.

- Advertisement -
Previous article'Runway 34' trailer takes off the flight to thrill and action
Next articleMusk reportedly headed to Berlin for Gigafactory inauguration
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Nora Fatehi

Sidharth Shukla

Himanshi Khurana

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,236FansLike
50,343FollowersFollow
6,858FollowersFollow
59,578FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US