Venkatesh Daggubati starrer ‘Narappa’ release postponed

Venkatesh Daggubati shared a post today to inform fans that his upcoming Telugu film ‘Narappa’ has been postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 14.

“Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed,” Venkatesh wrote on Instagram.

“We will bring Narappa to you just when the time is right… Until then, be safe take care of yourself and stay strong. We will all get through this together. Please mask up, STAY HOME AND STAY SAFE #NarappaPostponed,” the caption concluded.

“Narappa” is the Telugu remake of Dhanush ‘s National Award-winning Tamil hit, “Asuran”.