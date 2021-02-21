ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Venkatesh to star in Telugu ‘Drishyam 2’

Director Jeethu Joseph, has teamed up with Telugu superstar Venkatesh to make the Tollywood remake of Drishyam 2

By Glamsham Editorial
Chennai, Feb 21: Director Jeethu Joseph, who directed Malayalam movie ‘Drishyam 2’, has teamed up with Telugu superstar Venkatesh to make the Tollywood remake of the film.

Jeethu Joseph took to Instagram to make the announcement on Sunday. He posted a picture of himself with Venkatesh and captioned it as, “Telugu remake of Drishyam 2. Starting in March.”

This will mark Telugu debut for Jeethu Joseph and he will start shooting for the film in March 2021.

The Malayalam film stars Mohanlal in the lead role and releases on an OTT platform on February 19.

