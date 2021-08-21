HomeRegionalNews

Veteran actress Chithra no more

Veteran actress Chithra, who was known for her work in Malayalam cinema, passed away on Saturday at the age of 56

By Glamsham Bureau
Veteran actress Chithra no more
Veteran Malyalam cinema actress Chithra
- Advertisement -

Veteran actress Chithra, who was known for her work in Malayalam cinema, passed away on Saturday at the age of 56. According to reports, the actress suffered a cardiac arrest, in Saligramam, here.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram account on Saturday to pay condolences.

- Advertisement -

Sharing a picture of the yesteryear actress, he wrote: “Rest in Peace.”

The actress, who was popularly known as “Nallennai” Chithra, had worked in over 100 Tamil and Malayalam films.

- Advertisement -

The actress made her acting debut with K. Balachander’s Tamil film “Apoorva Raagangal”.

She eventually made her debut as an adult in Malayalam film “Aattakalasam” in 1983 alongside actor Mohanlal.

- Advertisement -

Chithra is survived by husband Vijayaraghavan and daughter Mahalakshmi.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePop singer Aryana Sayeed flees amid Taliban crisis
Next articleShooting for Netflix’s ‘Mismatched’ season 2 begins in Rajasthan
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,860FansLike
43,065FollowersFollow
6,079FollowersFollow
57,435FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv