Home Regional News

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam critical

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is in a critical state after his health condition deteriorated on Thursday, a statement issued by MGM hospital, where he is admitted, said. Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised since August, after testing Covid positive.

According to the statement issued by the hospital, the veteran artiste is extremely critical.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” the statement read.

Advtg.

On September 7, Balasubrahmanyam’s son, SP Charan had given the update that the legendary singer had tested Covid-19 negative.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleFilm on Akshardham temple terror attack in pipeline
Next articleTelugu star Varun Konidela tries cooking, sister says it's 'nice'

Related Articles

Review

Series Review | Utopia: Gruesome pandemic drama

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A cult graphic novel seems to hold clues about viruses and other catastrophes that threaten to annihilate humankind. Fancy that as an...
Read more
News

Vivek Oberoi back to work amid new normal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor-producer Vivek Anand Oberoi was excited about his first experience on a set in the new normal amidst the pandemic.Vivek...
Read more
News

At 'Bigg Boss 14' launch, Salman reveals lockdown was his longest break in 30 years

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3. On Thursday, Salman announced...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam critical 1

Ayushmann Khurrana's father: Every time he won, I had tears of...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana was named in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year,...
Are these the emerging new 'stars' of Indian OTT

The emerging new ‘stars’ of Indian OTT

Series Review | Utopia: Gruesome pandemic drama

Series Review | Utopia: Gruesome pandemic drama

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam critical 2

Was not so confident with the bat going into the match:...

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam critical 3

Have to stand in front and take the brunt of it:...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

KL Rahul's record-breaking ton blows RCB away

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks