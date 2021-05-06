Veteran Tamil actor Pandu passes away

Adv.

Veteran Tamil actor Pandu succumbed to Covid-19 today (May 6) morning at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 74.

He along with his wife Kumudha tested positive for the virus a few days ago and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The actor is survived by his three sons, Prabhu, Panchu and Pintu. His son Pintu made his debut as a hero with the 2013 film ‘Vellachi’.

Pandu known for unique facial expressions and body language made his acting debut in ‘Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo’ joining his brother Idichapuli Selvaraj who had appeared in several films as a comedian. Maanavan, Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo, Chinna Thambi, Kadhal Kottai, Badri, Ullathai Allitha, Kanchana 2, Itly and Indha Nilai Maarum are some of his works.

He designed the Two Leaves Party Logo under the instruction and supervision of AIADMK founder leader MGR. He also designed the Tamil Nadu Tourism Logo Umbrella and got prize and appreciation.