Advtg.
Regional News

Kerala Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu leaves Mammootty, Mohanlal far behind as best actor

By Glamsham Editorial
Suraj Venjaramoodu leaves Mammootty, Mohanlal far behind as best actor
Suraj Venjaramoodu in an instagram post
Advtg.

On expected lines, seasoned veterans of the Kerala film industry failed to make the grade in the annual Kerala State Film Awards for 2019, which were announced here on Tuesday by Culture Minister A.K. Balan.

The best actor award went to popular comedian and character actor Suraj Venjaramoodu for his roles in “Android Kunjappen” and “Vikurthi“. He left seasoned veterans like Mammootty, Mohanlal far behind and also edged out his nearest rival Fahad Fazil, who had to settle for the best character actor award.

“This is a great responsibility for me and I am greatly happy about this award. I am really thankful to those who took me in the two films. Now my wish is we all want the old normal to return, as Covid has really caused havoc. We all want the theatres to open and the audience to be back and wish and pray it happens,” said Venjaramoodu.

Advtg.

Balan said that it was very difficult for the awards jury led by ace cinematographer Madhu Ambatt, who had to sit in quarantine for 2 weeks and do the job.

“In all 119 films including five children’s films competed for the honours and the highlight has been that 71 films was directed by debut directors, which clearly shows that the industry here is doing well,” said Balan.

Incidentally, whenever the Left is in office, the award winners are mostly the ones who are nowhere near the veterans of the industry, be it in acting or in the technical arena. Balan emphasised this point by naming the best actor award winners in the past four years.

Advtg.

Among the films that went before the jury was the costliest Malayalam film “Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham” directed by Priyadarshan.

However he did not have to return empty handed, as his son Siddharth Priyadarshan won a special jury award for special effects.

The 35-year-old actress and model Kani Kusruti won the best actress award for her role in the film “Biriyani“.

Advtg.

Vasanthi” was adjudged the best film.

Lijo Jose Perillasery won the best director award for his film “Jellikettua“.

“The awards will be given away at a function to be held here in the last week of December,” added Balan.  –ians/sg/bg

Advtg.
Previous articleSoumitra Chatterjee continues to remain ‘critical’
Next articleAsim Riaz shares a glimpse of his upcoming project, Asim Squad excited?

Related Articles

News

Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda has completed his work on the action drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan."It's a...
Read more
Interview

Alok Tandon: No ticket price hike, as pent up demand to fill restricted capacity

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The restricted capacity at multiplexes will not lead to a ticket price hike, rather the pent-up demand is expected to accelerate the...
Read more
News

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to remain ‘critical’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is battling with Covid-19 at Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata, continues to remain "critical" on Tuesday.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kerala Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu leaves Mammootty, Mohanlal far behind as best actor 1

Kanye West unveils presidential campaign video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run.The rapper tweeted it with the caption: "We...
Kerala Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu leaves Mammootty, Mohanlal far behind as best actor 2

Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'

Bigg Boss Season 14 Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform at his wedding

Bigg Boss Season 14: Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform...

Kerala Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu leaves Mammootty, Mohanlal far behind as best actor 3

IPL: Morris adds potency to RCB's bowling arsenal

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

Lockdown Restlessness Catches On In Gokuldhaam Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks