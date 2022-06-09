Vignesh Shivan: Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story

- Advertisement -

Director Vignesh Shivan, who married actress Nayanthara on Thursday, posted a series of pictures from their wedding on social media, even as he wrote that this is “just the beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with my Thangamey”.

As promised a couple of days earlier, the director posted pictures of their wedding on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

Posting a picture of Nayanthara in her wedding dress, he wrote, “From Nayan ma’am to Kadambari to Thangamey to my baby and then my Uyir and also my Kanmani. And now, my wife.”

The director was referring to the different names he used to address Nayanthara from the time they got to know each other till the time of the wedding.

Posting a picture of himself in his wedding dress, he wrote, “Blessed! Thanking the universe and our parents.”

He also posted a picture of him tying the ‘mangalsutra’ around Nayanthara’s neck and another where he appears to be garlanding her, with the caption: “Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my Thangamey! Love you Thangamey, Kanmani, Kadambari and now my wife!”