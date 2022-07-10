scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Vignesh Shivan posts pics of Rajinikanth, SRK at his wedding with Nayanthara

By Glamsham Bureau
Vignesh Shivan posts pics of Rajinikanth, SRK at his wedding with Nayanthara
Vignesh Shivan with Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, SRK at his wedding with Nayanthara _ pics courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Director Vignesh Shivan, who wed actress Nayanthara on June 9 this year, on Saturday posted pictures of actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam at their weddding on social media.

Looking to mark the completion of one month of their wedding, director Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures of some of the celebrity guests who attended their grand wedding function.

- Advertisement -

He wrote: ” With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir! Blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with so much of positivity and good will.Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day #dreamymoments #wikkinayanwedding.”

He also said, “What more can anyone ask for ! King Khan Shah Rukh Khan! Blessed to have this humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding! The Badshaah and the time with him ! Bliss ! Blessed! One month anniversary.”

- Advertisement -

Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and director Mani Ratnam were some of the high profile guests who attended the wedding of the director with the actress at the Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram last month.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMeesha Ghoshal thanks her 'stars' for playing Nambi Narayanan's daughter in 'Rocketry'
Next articleFrom Haryanvi to Gujarati, 'Meet' has kept Ashi Singh on her toes
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nora Fatehi

Himanshi Khurana

Ananya Panday

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US