- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Vignesh Shivan to direct Ajith Kumar’s next film

By Glamsham Bureau
Vignesh Shivan to direct Ajith Kumar's next film
Vignesh Shivan _ pic courtesy twitter
- Advertisement -

Vignesh Shivan is to direct actor Ajith Kumar’s next film, being tentatively referred to as AK 62, and well known production house, Lyca Productions, is to produce it.

In a statement, Lyca Productions said that the shooting of the film would commence by the end of the year and that the film itself would release by the middle of 2023.

- Advertisement -

Music for the film will be composed by Anirudh and the project is to be headed by G K M Tamil Kumaran.

Responding to Lyca’s announcement, Vignesh Shivan tweeted, “Everything that happens from now on will only be good. All my dreams will come true by God’s grace.

- Advertisement -

“Thank you Ajith sir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious AK 62.

“Words can’t explain the happiness. With my king Anirudh again and Lyca Productions.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNaagins Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan set the stage on fire with their sensuous dance moves
Next articleThaman bags another Pawan Kalyan biggie
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Malavika Mohanan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,333FansLike
50,205FollowersFollow
6,853FollowersFollow
59,554FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US