scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Vignesh Shivan to 'King' Anirudh on b'day: 'Stay happy forever!'

By Glamsham Bureau
Vignesh Shivan to 'King' Anirudh on b'day: 'Stay happy forever!'
Vignesh Shivan and 'King' Anirudh

Director Vignesh Shivan joined several celebrities and scores of music lovers in wishing music director Anirudh a very happy birthday on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan, who is known to be a very close friend of music director Anirudh, wrote: “Happy birthday to you! Dearest King! You are the sweetest, nicest and the most cutest (sic) soul on earth!”

“Always your man and your biggest fan! Stay blessed! Keep us sane and happy with your amazing music!! God knows how much we all love you! Stay happy forever!”

Actor Mugen Rao, who shot to fame after his participation in the Tamil television reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, too was among those who greeted Anirudh on the occasion.

Mugen took to Instagram to post his birthday wish. He wrote: “Wishing our rockstar brother Anirudh a blessed and blast birthday. Performing together with you in SS7 stage to perform for ‘Mayakirriye’ sung by you is truly one of the dream come true moments for me.”

“Keep rocking us with your music. All the best for your upcoming shows and future blockbusters. Looking forward to working with you again brother.”

Previous article
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin keep Rottweiler that caused their rift
Next article
Shooting takes off for Ravikumar's 'Hit List' with Vijay Kanishka
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rashami Desai

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Karan Kundrra

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US