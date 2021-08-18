Vijay Babu: Malayalam cinema known for family-centred stories

- Advertisement -

Actor-producer Vijay Babu, whose next production ‘#Home’ is set for an Onam release this year, says that Malayalam cinema in its golden period was known for delivering good family-oriented films.

Vijay said, “During the golden years of Malayalam cinema, which I believe to be in the 90s, many family stories were told. But then, things changed slowly…When I read the script of ‘#Home’, it felt like going back to the 90s and telling real family stories which Malayalam films were always known for.”

- Advertisement -

‘#Home’ is directed and written by Rojin Thomas, which marks his second collaboration with Vijay after ‘Philips And The Monkey Pen’.

Talking about Rojin’s meticulous style of direction and writing, Vijay says: “Rojin is a person of detailing. He surprises even the producer even with the minute details. With Rojin, he just tells the story in 3 minutes and I know what he will come up with. Even in Monkey Pen, every minute detail of family detail was given by him. Each and every detail comes from his life experience.”

- Advertisement -

Besides bankrolling the project, Vijay will also be seen playing a small part in the film.

He says that the story is so close to his heart, that wanted to be part of it on and off camera.

- Advertisement -

“I play an extended cameo. I play a psychiatrist called Franklin in the film. Honestly, I was not to be part of the film but this is the only movie where I asked the director that even if it’s only a scene, I wanted to do it. He offered me the role of this doctor. I did the character and I am so happy that I am part of it,” says Vijay.

‘#Home’ will release on August 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

–By Yashika Mathur