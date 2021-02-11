Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’ release date announced

The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger has been confirmed for a theatrical release on September 9 this year. Vijay shared a poster of the Puri Jagannadh directorial on Thursday while announcing the release date.
“The Date is set. India – we are coming! September 9 2021,” he wrote as the caption. He hashtagged his post with #LIGER, #SaalaCrossbreed and #PuriJagannadh, and also tagged co-stars Ananya Panday and Charmme Kaur, and producer Karan Johar among others.
Johar, who bankrolls the film, shared the same poster, where Vijay is seen dressed in a black vest and grey joggers. He holds a rod and sports an intense look.
The filmmaker wrote the caption: “All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed”
Ananya shared the poster and wrote the same caption as Johar. –ians/dc/vnc