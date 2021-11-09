Vijay Deverakonda leaves no stone unturned to promote brother’s movie

- Advertisement -

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda, who is trying to make his own mark in the industry, has been choosing interesting concepts, so as to appeal to the audience.

With his upcoming movie ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ slated for release, here is how Vijay Deverakonda has been helping his brother.

Anand Deverakonda and Geeth Saini-starrer ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ is all set for theatrical release on November 12. Touted as a complete family entertainer, the movie stars Anand Deverakonda in the role of a government school teacher, who faces problems after his marriage. Actor Sunil plays the role of a cop in this comedy movie.

As Anand’s big brother Vijay Deverakonda is the presenter of ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’, he has been promoting the movie in every way possible. Vijay Deverakonda had also appeared on reality show ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ earlier, to promote the movie.

Now that Vijay Deverakonda has announced that his brother Anand Deverakonda’s movie will have a special premiere, ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ will be premiered on November 11 at AVD Cinemas, Mahaboob Nagar, a day before the release of the movie.

‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ is directed by Damodara, and is backed by Vijay Deverakonda’s King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions. The makers had released the trailer which hints at the main crux of the story.