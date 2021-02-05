ADVERTISEMENT
Vijay Deverakonda praises ‘Ninnila Ninnila’ trailer

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda tweeted praise on Friday for the trailer of the upcoming film Ninnila Ninnila.

The actor, posted the trailer and wrote: “What an adorable trailer. Love how it’s shot.. #NinnilaNinnila @riturv, @AshokSelvan and @MenenNithya all looking super cute Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes Well done @AniSasiOnO, this is looking top notch.”

Ninnila Ninila marks the Telugu debut of Tamil actor Ashok Selvan, who rose to fame with films such as Soodhu Kavvum and Oh My Kadavule. The film also stars Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma.

The film, directed by Ani IV Sasi, will release on the pay per view platform ZeePlex in Tamil and Telugu languages. Ninnila Ninnila is titled Theeni in Tamil.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his Hindi debut film “Liger”, co-starring Ananya Pandey.  –ians/ym/vnc

