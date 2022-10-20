scorecardresearch
Vijay Deverakonda shoots with a rifle along with a jawan

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently busy with his upcoming movies, shared a video of himself shooting with a rifle along with an Indian soldier.

By Glamsham Bureau
Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently busy with his upcoming movies, shared a video of himself shooting with a rifle along with an Indian soldier.

Taking to social media Vijay shared a glimpse of the recent activity he did with the Jawans of India. Earlier he had shared a picture of the same activity which he had done.

The video he shared showcased him shooting a rifle. In the caption, he wrote: “This Diwali… Guns, Guns, Guns. Night patrols, games, songs, dance, boat races, survival drills. Great memories. #JaiHind #JaiJawaan””

The actor was last seen on screen in ‘Liger’, which also stars Ananya Panday. However, the film received a lukewarm response at the box-office. The actor is now gearing up for ‘Khushi’ next to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

