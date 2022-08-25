scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Vijay Deverakonda was extremely scared of women till he was 18 years old

Vijay Deverakonda made a shocking revelation that he was once "extremely scared" of women so much so that he couldn't even look at or talk to them.

By Glamsham Bureau
Vijay Deverakonda was extremely scared of women till he was 18 years old
Vijay Deverakonda was extremely scared of women till he was 18 years old

Actor Vijay Deverakonda made a shocking revelation that he was once “extremely scared” of women so much so that he couldn’t even look at or talk to them.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when Deverakonda was asked to tell two truths and one lie about himself, he said: “I was extremely scared of women till I was about 18 years old.”

He added: “I didn’t have the balls to look at a woman in the eye or have a conversation. So that’s one truth.”

“Because I grew up in a boys’ boarding school, I thought women were like a different species. They seemed like an alien species. And you’re all very pretty so, it’s hard.”

‘Liger’ is made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on August 25.

Previous articleKim Kardashian is 'open to dating again'
Next articleRelease of 'Aquaman', 'Shazam!' sequels pushed to later dates
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Avika Gor

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US