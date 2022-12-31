Vikram Mastal makes his debut in South cinema with 'Top Gear'

Aashram’ actor Vikram Mastal opened up on making his debut in the South film industry with Telugu film ‘Top Gear’. The actor will be seen playing the role of Kamble, Superintendent of Police in the Narcotics department.

Sharing his experience working in the South industry, Vikram said: “I have always been keen on working in South and when I got the offer, I was ecstatic. I really had an enriching experience. The main reason I wanted to work in South cinema was that their films are very content-oriented and click with the masses.”

Further talking about the increasing popularity of South cinema, Vikram added: “Nowadays, South movies are working better and are getting their due recognition. South films are not only loved in a particular area but worldwide. The south industry is getting more popular with each passing day and the reason is the content. People are keen on watching content-driven projects and the southern industry is taking the edge over the content. In the last few months, films from south cinema are doing well critically and commercially. Movies like ‘RRR’, ‘KGF’, ‘Baahubali’ have broken all the records, which are noteworthy.”

Vikram is popularly known for his role of Lord Hanuman in ‘Ramayan’. He was also seen in the web series ‘Aashram 3’, ‘Sakshi’, ‘Suspense’ and the web series ‘Assi Nabbe Poore Sau’ and in shows like ‘Ganga’, ‘Razia Sultan’, and ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’.

He spoke further about how he looks at his career after this break: “It will surely turn the tables three sixty degrees for me. I believe that movies are bigger and better in the Southern industry. Right now, I am working on another southern project. However, I can’t disclose much about it, but I can say that it is much bigger than this one.”