scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

‘Vikram’ success: Kamal Haasan gifts Suriya his own Rolex watch

By Glamsham Bureau
'Vikram' success: Kamal Haasan gifts Suriya his own Rolex watch
Suriya and Kamal Haasan _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

After having gifted director Lokesh Kanakaraj a car and all his assistant directors a motorbike each, superstar Kamal Haasan has now gifted his own Rolex watch to actor Suriya for his power-packed performance in the just-released action thriller ‘Vikram’.

Suriya, who appears at the fag end of the film, interestingly plays a character called ‘Rolex’ in the film.

- Advertisement -

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Kamal Haasan, who are delighted with the overwhelming response to their film which is smashing box office records, called on Suriya at his residence to thank him for his contribution to the film.

Suriya went on to post pictures of the gift presented by Kamal Haasan on Twitter and tweeted, “A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your Rolex!”

- Advertisement -

Raaj Kamal Films International, actor Kamal Haasan’s production house which produced the film, also tweeted pictures of the meeting between Kamal Haasan and Suriya at the latter’s residence.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMicrosoft HoloLens chief to resign after misconduct allegations
Next articlePankit Thakker ecstatic on reuniting with Karan V Grover for 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Himanshi Khurana

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,998FansLike
52,643FollowersFollow
7,147FollowersFollow
60,111FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US