'Vikrant Rona' 7-minute, single-take climax perfected over 15 days

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep’s is all set to hook pan-India audiences with upcoming fantasy action-adventure ‘Vikrant Rona’.

The movie trailer released recently has given glimpses of the cinematic extravaganza ahead and sources say that a lot of hard work has gone into the making of the 3-D superhero movie, especially the awesome climax sequence.

The seven-minute climax sequence was shot without any break. But it took around 15 days for the team to just plan the accurate execution of the climax. The preparation helped Kichcha Sudeep perform the entire seven-minute-long climax scene perfectly in just one go.

Sharing his experience of shooting the whole sequence without any cut, Action Choreographer Vikram said: “It was one of the most challenging shoots that I’ve been a part of. The vision and conviction with which the team pulled it off is commendable. The amount of physical strain it brought upon Sudeep sir and yet he came back for more.

“It’s rare that you see superstars go out of their way to get their performance right and Sudeep sir is one of the most professional actors around.”

‘Vikrant Rona’ will be released worldwide in 3D on July 28, in several languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Mandarin.

The film stars Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. It is directed by Anup Bhandari.