Vikranth on Laal Salaam: I can't believe this is happening

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Vikranth, who has been announced as one of the leads along with actor Vishnu Vishal in director Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, ‘Lal Salaam’, said that he can’t believe that this is really happening.

Taking to Instagram, Vikranth, looking to express his happiness at the announcement said: “I can’t believe that this is really happening ‘Lal Salaam’. Thank you so much Aishwarya Rajini ma’am Rajinikanth sir.”

Vishnu Vishal too reacted to the announcement and wrote: “With the one and only superstar Rajinikanth sir and music maestro A. R. Rahman sir alongside my buddy Vikrantha good script by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Backed by the mighty Lyca Productions. God is kind.”

‘Lal Salaam’ will be Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s third film, after ‘3’ and ‘Vai Raja Vai’.

Vishnu Rangasamy has been roped in as the Cinematographer for the film, which will have art direction by Ramu Thangaraj.

–IANS

