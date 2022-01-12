Vishal Gaikwad starts APIK based on true story of an American Indian

- Advertisement -

Vishal Gaikwad is the first to cast a female actress for the character of a transgender. His Marathi film RUNH was truly ahead of its time that garnered the attention of audience and critics. For him the challenges were abundant but he laid the path for films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that were made much later on similar lines. He also wrote and directed awareness videos and advertisements for Railway Police Force. He is now making another film based on true story. The film will be shot in US and India.

The film is about the platonic relationship between a father and the son that takes you on an amazing journey beyond all dimensions of existence. It connects us with the ultimate reality. Vishal Gaikwad promises to give new kind of hero with his film APIK. A hero who is stylish, charming, who is adventure lover, who drives a sportscar but he is a saint. The film promises to introduce the modern sage.

- Advertisement -

While speaking to the media Vishal Gaikwad said that the youth is the biggest driving force in the country and in the world, it has the power to shape the society. The film will attract the youth to real values of minimalism, honesty and non-violence that will push them away from the evils like drugs, pornography and violence. Vishal Gaikwad is collaborating with many prominent people from America in his endeavour for the film to be made larger than life.

To conclude, Vishal Gaikwad said what excites him as a film maker is that he has many more stories to be told.

- Advertisement -

The film is being produced by Prafulla Kharkar and Shivani Kharkar under the banner AAKF the music is being given by Nikhil Koparde. The names of the main cast have not been announced yet.