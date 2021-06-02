Vishwak Sen launches track ‘Ee single chinnode’ from next film ‘Paagal’

Adv.

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen digitally launched the second track of his upcoming film “Paagal” on Wednesday.

The track has been composed by Radhan and sung by Benny Dayal. The lyrics of the song are written by Krishna Kanth.

As the lyrics suggest, “Ee single chinnode new love lo fresh ga paddade”. In other words, the protagonist falls in love with different girls and every time he feels the freshness of being in love.

Captioning the track, Vishwak wrote on Instagram: “Here’s the Crazy “#EeSingleChinnode” Lyrical Song from #PAAGAL @radhanmusic Musical. Mass Ka Dass”.

In the track, Vishwak can be seen with Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha. Interestingly, Vishwak Sen showcases his dancing skills for the first time in the song, choreography is by Vijay Binni.

“Paagal” is directed by Naressh Kuppili and presented by Dil Raju. Actress Nivetha Pethuraj is also part of the film.