Vishwak Sen releases theatrical trailer of ‘Paagal’

By Glamsham Bureau
Vishwak Sen in Paagal poster | pic courtesy: instagram
Telugu actor Vishwak Sen launched the theatrical trailer of his upcoming film ‘Paagal’ on Tuesday. The trailer begins on interesting note with Vishwak Sen introducing himself as Prem and discloses he loved a total of 1,600 girls. Vishwak Sen is seen proposing his love to different girls and he infuriates his best friends too.

The actor released the trailer on his social media accounts and captioned it: “August 14 world wide theatrical release #paagal”.

Directed by Naressh Kuppili, the film is presented by Dil Raju. The film is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venu Gopal’s Lucky Media.

‘Paagal’ will release in theatres on August 14.

Source@vishwaksens
