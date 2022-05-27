scorecardresearch
Vishwak Sen's recent hit 'AVAK' to stream on OTT from June 3

Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon as the lead pair, the movie 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam' (better known by its acronym 'AVAK') had a good theatrical run

By Glamsham Bureau
With Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon as the lead pair, the movie ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ (better known by its acronym ‘AVAK’) had a good theatrical run, with the hero grabbing the attention of critics.

Now, the makers have announce that this feel-good movie will start streaming on the popular Telugu OTT platform, aha, from June 3.

Directed by Vidyasagar Chinta, ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ is a family entertainer with a tinge of romance and dollops of highly enjoyable comedy.

Arjun Kumar Allam (Vishwak Sen), the 33-year-old boy next door, is the focus of the story. He and his family leave for a village named Ashokapuram, where he is to marry Madhavi (Rukshar Dhillon). Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, however, Arjun and his family are stranded in Ashokapuram.

Arjun and Madhavi’s families decide to have a low-key wedding as a result of the situation. Madhavi, though, has other plans. She elopes with the man she loves. The film follows Arjun as he navigates the next set of challenges.

