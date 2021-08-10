Wamiqa Gabbi to star in Hindi remake of Malayalam hit ‘Godha’

- Advertisement -

The rate at which one’s growth as an actor in Bollywood is majorly measured is by the number and the kind of projects they do. Is Wamiqa Gabbi an actress whose presence in Bollywood can be felt stronger than her peers, as she picks up one significant and substantial project after another!

It has now come to our attention that the actress may have also bagged yet another one, which will actually be a remake of her original film in Malayalam. According to our sources, she will star in the Hindi remake of her hit 2017 Malayalam film ‘Godha’.

- Advertisement -

‘Godha’ is a film about Captain, a former wrestler, who sends his son Das to Punjab for higher studies. Once there, Das falls in love with Aditi, a champion wrestler, who inspires him to pursue the sport. Wamiqa plays the role of Aditi and it will be interesting to watch the actress essay the role once again in the Hindi remake.

Sources reveal, “The Hindi remake of ‘Godha’ is tentatively in talks. If everything works out, Wamiqa would be starring in the film. ‘Godha’ was a very successful film and it was Wamiqa who really drove the film forward. If the film gets remade in Hindi, the audience would definitely find it to be a great watch.”