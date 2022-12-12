Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer action thriller ‘Kaapa’ trailer

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Kaapa’ directed by Shaji Kailas tells the tale of a ruthless gang boss. The much-anticipated film is receiving a lot of praise for its raucous trailer. Prithviraj Sukumaran is portrayed as having a distinctive, dynamic persona in the trailer, which tells the tale of Law Above Justice. With the action thriller Kaapa, which stars pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumaran, the public will be entertained by a forceful performance that conveys a compelling tale.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, “Kaapa” also stars Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali,Jagadheesh, Anna Ben in crucial roles. The movie is scheduled to release on 22nd December 2022 and has created a buzz where audiences are eagerly waiting to witness another huge blockbuster from Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a busy year ahead with the release of Salaar which also stars Prabhas and is directed by Prashant Neel. Apart from this Prithviraj will also be working on his acting and directorial venture L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.