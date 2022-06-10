What’s cooking? Makers mulling over title for Nandamuri Balakrishna-Anil Ravipudi film

- Advertisement -

Nandamuri Balakrishna is going to star in a big-budget action drama directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film’s pre-production is also in full swing, and a peculiar title is being considered for the same.

The film’s announcement, as well as the title, will be made officially on Balakrishna’s birthday on Friday. According to online sources, the title ‘Bro I Don’t Care’, is being considered by the makers, for this movie.

If this title is chosen, it is a quirky one, as such odd titles have never been used previously for Balakrishna’s films.

Billed as a unique story with action-packed narrative, Anil Ravipudi is looking forward to beginning the shoot with the ‘Akhanda’ actor.

On the other hand, Balakrishna will be seen in a movie tentatively titled ‘NBK107’, which is being directed by ‘Krack’ fame Gopichand Mallineni.