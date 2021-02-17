ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Mammootty’s name again floated in likely Left list, will he contest?

Whenever there is an election in Kerala, one question which surfaces first is, will superstar Mammootty contest, as a Left candidate

By Glamsham Editorial
Superstar Mammootty in an instagram post
Superstar Mammootty in an instagram post
ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17: Over the past nearly two decades, whenever there is an election in Kerala, be it Assembly, Lok Sabha and even Rajya Sabha, one question which surfaces first is, will superstar Mammootty contest, as a Left candidate.

And naturally his name has once again surfaced as Kerala readies for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The ageing superstar, for a long while has settled in Ernakulam, close to the place where he hails from and hence speculations, like in the past, have started to make rounds, that his name is being considered for a seat in Ernakulam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty has good relations with traditional rival political fronts in Kerala, ever since he was named chairman of the CPI-M backed Kairali TV channel in the late 90s, a post which he continues to hold even now. However, his name during election time has always been linked with the Left.

A close associate of the superstar though dismisses the report as “nothing but wishful thinking by journalists who just want to get a good read for their copy and the report will not have a life beyond a day or two”.

“Anyone who knows Mammootty well, knows he will never contest an election, but he would definitely seriously consider, if he is offered a Rajya Sabha seat,” said the person wishing anonymity.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s memorable dialogues for all JasLy fans
Next articleNeeraj Pandey reveals unconventional tactics for ‘Special Ops’ franchise
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kerala Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu leaves Mammootty, Mohanlal far behind as best actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On expected lines, seasoned veterans of the Kerala film industry failed to make the grade in the annual Kerala State Film Awards for 2019,...
Read more
News

A special wish for Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘real life superhero’!!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Dulquer Salmaan expressed love for his father, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who celebrates his birthday on Monday. Dulquer Salman posted a photo of the father-son...
Read more
News

Mammootty’s ‘Peranbu’ named as top Indian movie of 2019

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mammootty's Tamil film "Peranbu" has been named as the top Indian movie of 2019 in a list released by IMDb, in which Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's "Gully Boy" secured third position.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021