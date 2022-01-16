Cheran completes 25 years in Tamil film industry

- Advertisement -

Actor and director Cheran, who is known for having given Tamil cinema some of its most loved classics such as ‘Autograph’, ‘Thavamai Thavamirundhu’, ‘Bharathi Kannamma’ and ‘Porkalam’, on Sunday completed 25 glorious years in the Tamil film industry.

Several people from all walks of life greeted the director-actor on social media, with many of them congratulating the director and wishing him many more successful years in the industry.

Notable among those who extended their wishes was Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of the blockbuster ‘Maanaadu’, who said,”It is a boon to last in the film industry for a quarter century. The fact that he has loved cinema and has been breathing it has got three National Awards to find their way to him. My dear brother Cheran has presented treasures to Tamil cinema that will be remembered by time and will stand the test of time. I wish he sees many more victories.”

Actor Prasanna, in his message to director Cheran, said, “A spectacular journey indeed. So proud of you director Cheran sir.”

Fans, actors, directors, producers and assistant directors were among those who greeted the director on the occasion.

Cheran, who has three National Awards and six state awards to his name, replied individually to each of those who had sent him a wish on Twitter.