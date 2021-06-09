Nusrat Jahan: Won’t be remembered as a woman who can keep her mouth shut

Adv.

Bengali film actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan took to social media on Wednesday to write a cryptic post, saying she does not want to be remembered as someone who can keep her mouth shut.

Nusrat shared a throwback photograph of herself on Instagram and captioned it: “I won’t be remembered as a woman who can keep her mouth shut… and I’m ok with that…. #throwbackpic #deserted #retrospective.”

Nusrat’s cryptic social media post came on the same day when she issued a statement claiming that her marriage to businessman Nikhil Jain was not valid in India and it was only a live-in relationship. The actress further claimed that their separation happened long back.

“Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on ‘separation’, by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law,” Nusrat mentioned in her statement.

Nusrat had reportedly tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. This was followed by a star-studded reception hosted in Kolkata.