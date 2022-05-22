Woody Harrelson, Ruben Ostlund reuniting for 'The Entertainment System is Down'

- Advertisement -

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson will reteam with ‘Triangle of Sadness’ director Ruben A-stlund for his next film ‘The Entertainment System is Down’.

The Oscar-nominee broke the news during the press conference for ‘Triangle of Sadness’ at Cannes on Monday, the morning after the movie world premiered in competition.

- Advertisement -

“Ruben is a maestro so my interest was to work with Ruben (a). I’m going to be in his next film whether he wants it or not,” said Harrelson.

He added that the script was “phenomenal.”

- Advertisement -

Ostlund has been developing the project for the last couple years, collecting anecdotes from people around the world, but the actual script is still in early stage, he told Variety last week.

In ‘Triangle of Sadness’, Harrelson plays a rabid Marxist who is the captain of a cruise for the super-rich. The yacht sinks, leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, marooned on an island.

- Advertisement -

As Ostlund described it during the presser, the off-field comedy is ultimately about “the end of civilisation.” Ostlund said Harrelson will have a similar role in his next movie.

“(Woody) is going to play a captain on an airplane,” revealed the director.

Harrelson said working with Ostlund had been a “revitalising experience, one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

Harrelson said he also loved his character who carries the “message of the film” but he’s not in alter ego. “My character is a Marxist. But I’m not a Marxist, I’m an Anarchist. So in that sense we’re different.”

‘The Entertainment System is Down’ will once again be a comedy with a sociological edge. The feature project is set on board a long-haul flight and inspired by Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel ‘Brave New World’.