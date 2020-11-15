Advtg.
Regional News

Work mode on: Shruti Haasan

By Glamsham Editorial
Work mode on: Shruti Haasan
Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has her work mode on, going by her latest post on social media. Shruti shared a video on Instagram Stories, where she is seen making funny faces while listening to music.

On the clip, she wrote: “Work Mode On.”

Shruti did not share details about her work.

Earlier this month, Shruti unveiled a common display image for her father, cine icon Kamal Haasan, ahead of his birthday on November 7.

Shruti tweeted the fan-made image that has him dressed like a warrior. His costume also features the logo of his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Talking about her work, Shruti will soon share screen space with Telugu star Ravi Teja in “Krack”.

“Krack” also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi’s 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

–IANS

dc/in

