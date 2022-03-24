- Advertisement -
Work on actor Mohan's comeback film 'Hara' begins

By Glamsham Bureau
Work on actor Mohan's comeback film 'Hara' begins
Work on actor Mohan's comeback film 'Hara' begins
Work on director Vijay Sri’s film, ‘Hara’, which will mark the return of actor Mohan to the silver screen, began with a traditional pooja in the city.

Director Vijay Sri, producers S P Mohan Raj and Jaya Sri Vijay, technicians, and the cast of the movie took part in the pooja.

Mohan shot for a fight sequence in the first schedule. After wrapping this schedule in Chennai, the team will later shift base to Coimbatore and Ooty.

Sources close to the actor say that he was determined to act only if he got a good role and had turned down many character roles that came his way before saying yes to this film.

The main idea of the film is to teach children IPC rules, just as they teach first aid, good touch and bad touch in school.

