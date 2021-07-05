‘Yaa Go Dandyavarna’, first film based on Koli Community

Adv.

Producer Sagar Koli (Killekar) is all set to produce the first ever film made on Maharashtrian koli caste named ‘Yaa Go Dandyavarna’. The film will be produced under the banner of Matsya Gandha Production. The film is pitched as a comedy drama based on the life of a family from Koli Community. The story belongs to the producer’s late father Kishan Killekar.

While speaking about the subject the film producer Sagar Koli (Killekar) says, “Koli community is one of the oldest fisherman communities of India residing mainly in the coastal areas for more than 500 years. I myself belong to the koli community. I feel even with such old and rich cultural heritage the Koli’s have only been known as the boatmen and fishermen. People don’t know much about us or our lifestyle. My main motive to make this film is to draw light towards our community, obviously it is a movie so it will have a plot and subplots, but with this film people will come one step closer to knowing about us.”

While speaking further about the film producer Sagar commented, “I am very happy and proud to announce that this will be the first ever film that would be made on a story revolving around the Koli community and highlighting the culture and insights on our life. The film will show our culture, our lifestyle with a bit of humour and drama added. The film will have rib tickling comedy with thriller. It is a full pack feature film and I am sure the audience is going to love it. I am sure this film is going to be a matter of pride for all of us and draw more light towards all of us in the Koli community.”

Adv.

“I will be announcing the cast and other details of the film once we start shooting in July,” added producer Sagar Koli (Killekar).

“This film is really close to me & my family and we hope to garner all the support we can from our community to make this film successful,” signed off the producer.

The film is going to be a multi-starrer Marathi film and will go on floors from July 2021. The film is co-produced by Kavita Kini, Savita Apolekar and Girish Malkaar.