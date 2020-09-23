Home Regional News

Yash doubles up his daily workout regime as part of prep for KGF2

Indian superstar Yash’ KGF created quite a noise across the country with its phenomenal storyline and Yash’ amazing portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the film.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Yash doubles up his daily workout regime as part of prep for KGF2
Yash doubles up his daily workout regime as part of prep for KGF2
Advtg.

Indian superstar Yash’ KGF created quite a noise across the country with its phenomenal storyline and Yash’ amazing portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the film.

The audience is eagerly waiting for the sequel of KGF but due to the pandemic the shooting was put on hold and the team has recently started shooting for the remaining bits of the film again.

He is also all set to get back to the sets and resume his role as Rocky Bhai and is currently undergoing intensive training to get into the best shape possible.

Talking about the same, a source close to him shares, “Yash is going the extra mile and has doubled up on his workout routines while preparing to get back on the sets and start shooting for KGF2. His daily workout routine is broken down into different sets of exercises.”

Advtg.

Talking about the actors daily routine, the source continues, “Yash starts his day super early around 6 am with half an hour of cardio. Following which he starts weight training and ab work outs that take up an hour and then another cardio session.

He also works out in the evening with different exercises and heavy weight training, he is also on a very strict diet.”

KGF2 is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year and will also see Sanjay Dutt essay the role of Adheera in the film.

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleHulu’ Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson’s creepy dialogues
Next articleMother Tanuja is Kajol’s army; Tanuja ji turns 77

Related Articles

News

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her alcohol addiction & fight back to recover

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In a long Instagram post, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt talks of how she combated drinking issues, highlighting why speaking up about addiction is...
Read more
News

Sanjay Dutt reunites with kids in Dubai after months

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Sanjay Dutt, upon reaching the emirate, is spending time with wife Maanayata Dutt and their children Shahraan and Iqra.
Read more
News

Madhuri’s family pitches in to help her

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Madhuri Dixit has been nurturing a passion for gardening all through the lockdown months, and she has often been sharing glimpses...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Yash doubles up his daily workout regime as part of prep for KGF2 1

TV star Disha Parmar tests Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai , Sep 23 (IANS) Television actress Disha Parmar has tested Covid positive. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram."As they say.. There is...
Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman

Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman

From Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film franchises that we simply cannot get enough of

From Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film...

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a suitcase and getting kidnapped, netizens find it hilarious

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a...

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her alcohol addiction

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her alcohol addiction & fight back...

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film 'Black Rose'

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film ‘Black Rose’

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks