Yash and Sanjay Dutt in a action power packed teaser of KGF chapter 2

KGF Chapter 1 released in 2018 and marked a roaring success, ever since fans of the film have raved about it asking for the second part. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, the film was announced in 2020 and a wave of excitement was created. We are now in the year of KGF Chapter 2 release and the meter of excitement is about to shatter roofs.
KGF actor Yash turns 34 today. On the occasion of Yash birthday the makers released the teaser. Yash is back as Rocky Bhai and fans can’t keep calm to know what’s in store for them after the power-packed teaser.
The teaser gives us a glimpse of Yash’s Rocky stepping up the intensity of his attack against his enemies. In the video, he single-handedly takes down the enemy camp with the help of his ‘little friend’, which is a lightweight machine gun.
We also get a glimpse of Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt as Adheera is sure to leave you amazed in the KGF 2 teaser. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.