scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Yogi Babu's next film 'Medical Miracle' goes on floors

Yogi Babu's next film, a full-length political comedy titled 'Medical Miracle', began with a simple pooja on Thursday in the city.

By Glamsham Bureau
Yogi Babu's next film 'Medical Miracle' goes on floors pic courtesy instagram
Yogi Babu's next film 'Medical Miracle' goes on floors pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Work on actor Yogi Babu’s next film, a full-length political comedy titled ‘Medical Miracle’, began with a simple pooja on Thursday in the city.

The film is being directed by Johnson K, who is known for having delivered comedy films such as ‘A1’ and ‘Paris Jeyaraj’ and will feature actress Dharsha Gupta along with Yogi Babu in the lead.

- Advertisement -

Interestingly, Johnson, apart from directing the film, is also turning producer with this film. Johnson’s production house, ‘A1’ Productions is producing ‘Medical Miracle’ which will be an out-and-out comedy.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Yogi Babu plays a Ola cab driver in the film, which will also feature Mansoor Ali Khan, Kalki, Madurai Muthu, Seshu, Nanjil Sampath, KPY Vinod and music director Siddharth Vipin among others.

- Advertisement -

Music for the film will be by Siddharth Vipin and cinematography will be by Manikandaraja. Editing will be by Tamizhkumaran and Art direction will be by Raja A.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleShabir Ahluwalia cycles his way to the sets of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'
Next articleActress Ketaki Chitale gets bail in one case, challenges arrest in Bombay HC
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nazriya Nazim

Hina Khan

Pragya Jaiswal

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,487FansLike
52,749FollowersFollow
7,178FollowersFollow
60,055FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US