Yoodlee Films, known for its repertoire of edgy, independent films, traversing diverse subjects, that have found favour with audiences in several OTT platforms, is now ready for its next big theatrical release. This time, they venture into a new demographic with the upcoming Marathi film – Zombivli. The film is a first of its kind for Marathi cinema – a horror comedy featuring zombies.

This will be Yoodlee’s first theatrical release in 2021. Interestingly, ‘Zombivli’ was shot and wrapped up amid stringent safety protocols after the lockdown restrictions were lifted last year. It was the first film to get off the blocks to shoot, once the unlock rules came into effect, and now it’s also the first Marathi film to announce its theatrical release date of April 30, 2021.

The teaser of the film dropped earlier this week, and since then has caused much excitement amongst audiences and industry folks alike. The teaser has been lauded for its novel theme, arresting visuals and snatches of dry humour that one gets to see.

Siddharth Anand Kumar – VP Films and Television, Saregama, says, “Last year was challenging for content creators, production houses and the film industry as a whole but it also showed us that the show still has to go on. We shot ‘Zombivli’ in and around Mumbai and Latur immediately after the lockdown rules were relaxed and are happy that we can now bring it to the theatre going audiences. It is not yet the old normal that we were used to but it seems like a new beginning. The fact that this is the first Marathi Zombie horror comedy makes it all the more exciting.”

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and stars Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar and Vaidehi Parashurami in lead roles. Based on the unique premise of zombies taking over a popular and busy Mumbai suburb, the film promises to reveal more with a trailer launch in the coming weeks. Aditya Sarpotdar adds, “A horror comedy is rare in Marathi cinema, and to add zombies to the genre, is a first. We shot the film in unprecedented circumstances, and the fact that it will get a theatrical release soon, is both a matter of excitement and pride.”

Siddharth adds, “The journey of Yoodlee Films as a brand has been both challenging and rewarding. Our cinematic grammar is different, we believe in managing budgets smartly, optimising it to yield the best results and putting the main emphasis on the script. We want to tell stories that haven’t been told before. And in that, we have succeeded. Our films have been applauded at film festivals around the world and have been streaming successfully on some of the biggest OTT platforms. ‘Zombivli’ is a firm sure-footed step towards the exciting world of Marathi cinema and our attempt to widen the net and reach out to a new set of audiences.”