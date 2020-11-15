Advtg.
Regional News

You have done so much, you can rest in peace: Ganguly on Soumitra's death

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has condoled the demise of Soumitra Chatterjee, saying the veteran actor did “so much” during his hey days that now he can rest in peace.

“You have done so much…You can rest in peace,” Ganguly said in a tweet hours after the 85-year-old Bengali actor breathed his last at Kolkata’s Belle Vue Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and various other political leaders and personalities across all walks of life expressed their grief at the passing away of Chatterjee.

Chatterjee’s health condition was “extremely critical” and he was “not responding at all” to treatment, critical care expert and head of the medical board Arindam Kar had said just minutes back. The octogenarian actor’s health condition “extremely” deteriorated since Friday.

He had tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.

The legend, known for his collaborations with Satyajit Ray with whom he worked in 14 films, was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, besides winning three National Film Awards.

–IANS

aak/in

