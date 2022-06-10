scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Yuvan Shankar Raja croons song in D Imman's music for 'Captain'

By Glamsham Bureau
Yuvan Shankar Raja croons song in D Imman's music for 'Captain'
Yuvan Shankar Raja _ pic courtesy twitter
- Advertisement -

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has crooned a song in fellow music director D. Imman’s music for the film ‘Captain’, featuring Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, Imman on Friday said, “Immense joy to record dear brother Yuvan Shankar Raja for Shakti Sounder Rajan’s next directorial starring Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead!

- Advertisement -

“Lyrics by Madan Karky! A breezy melodious song coming your way soon! Audio on Think Music! A D Imman Musical! Praise God!”

The film’s director Shakti Sounder Rajan too thanked Yuvan Shankar Raja for singing the special song.

- Advertisement -

He tweeted, “Thank you so much Yuvan sir for singing this special song for #Captain! Can’t wait to share this Imman magical in Madhan Karky’s words!”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInquiry into Tesla Autopilot being expanded by US safety officials
Next articleCricketer Washington Sundar shakes a leg to 'Pathala Pathala' from 'Vikram'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pooja Hegde

Kiara Advani

Himanshi Khurana

Nikki Tamboli

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,980FansLike
52,651FollowersFollow
7,149FollowersFollow
60,113FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US